Gary Dillard passes away

Written by Staff on June 17, 2020 – 6:32 pm -

Gary Dillard, A.K.A. Beaver, has finally conquered cancer and entered heaven. Dillard was a former member of the Kingsmen and a musician extraordaire. He was known for his exceptional ability with the steel guitar, banjo, and most stringed instruments. A sweet gentleman, he was much beloved by Kingsmen fans everywhere.

Randy Perry posted:

One side of my heart is so sad today while another side is rejoicing. My great friend Gary Dillard (Beav) has beat the cancer and has received eternal healing today. We’ve been friends over 30 yrs. I’m just thankful for the time we got to spend with him back in July of this past year. Gary and his precious wife Judy Averette Dillard attended several services we were at in Tuscaloosa. We laughed and laughed telling old stories from back in the day as he played steel guitar with the Kingsmen and I was with the Perry’s.

Shout it out brother! I’ll see you soon! Thank God for Heaven! Please be praying for Judy and the families during this very difficult time in life.

SGNScoops joins with friends and fans of Gary Dillard, expressing our sympathy and prayers for Gary’s wife Judy and all their family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related