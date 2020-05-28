Gateway Artist, GloryWay Quartet, Tells The World That They Are A “Nobody”

Written by Staff on May 28, 2020 – 12:56 pm -

Nashville, TN (May 26, 2020) –GloryWay Quartet has released a new single to radio, “Nobody,” that shares an incredible message. “I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody about somebody who saved my soul,” proclaims the lyrics to what is sure to be a hit song for the breakout group.

“If we had one song that tells why we do what we do, this is it. You might forget our names. That’s o.k. as long as you remember who we sang about,” stated Justin Crank.

GloryWay has been on the road for almost two decades but the current lineup has thrust them into the national spotlight.

“These four guys are as good as any group on the road. They have had the honor to share the stage with many top groups and each time they have their fellow artists blown away,’ stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

The group has won the Diamond Award for Favorite New Quartet and have appeared at major events such as Dollywood, the National Quartet Convention and John Hagee’s American Gospel Celebration.

Their new single, “Nobody,” will be included on a new project the group is currently working on. “We have been going through tons of incredible songs and feel like we have some special music to record. These songs are full of incredible messages and are sure to bless people,” added Justin Crank. “

“Nobody” is available on the Joy Unspeakable Music Promotions (J.U.M.P. Vol 12) Compilation, which is being sent to radio stations mid -June. For more information, go to GloryWayQuartet.com.

