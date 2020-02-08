Gateway Management signs Jackson Heights

Nashville, TN (February 7, 2020) Gateway Management has signed Jackson Heights to an exclusive management deal. The name Jackson Heights may be a new name to some in the Christian Music scene but the band has a storied history!

In the early 80’s, the highly successful Southern Gospel group, the Dixie Melody Boys revamped their sound, combining the current sounds of music-row country and Christian music. The result was a sound well ahead of it’s time. It was known as Christian country! The DMB Band had several songs that made the charts like Last Train to Glory, Good Ole Boys and Run Little Brother. The band toured until 1988 before disbanding to

In October 2012, the members of the DMB Band were asked to do a reunion event, and from the moment they stepped on stage together, it was evident that they hadn’t missed a step. What was meant to be a one-time event, resulted in the rebirth of the group under a new name, Jackson Heights.

Jackson Heights recently released their second project since reforming, “This Thing Called Life,” to great reviews by the music industry. “These guys have a rich history but what they are doing now musically is the incredible. They have the best band on the road and are connecting with fans right where they live,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.