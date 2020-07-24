Gatlin Brothers and Time Life® Join Forces for Additional Release of Digital Albums

Nashville, Tenn. — Legendary Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have partnered with Time Life® once again for a noteworthy release of two digital albums, set for August 14. The GRAMMY® Award-winning trio’s We Say Merry Christmas… From The Gatlin Brothers is being re-released after receiving critical acclaim during its celebrated launch in 2016. The two-disc holiday set features 19 tracks. The timeless solo album, Steve Gatlin – Love Can Carry, has ten tracks and was nominated for a Dove Award after its original debut in 1994.

Steve Gatlin calls the latest venture with Time Life® a signal of more great things to come. “I’m happy to announce the latest of many new available musical projects by the Gatlin Brothers. A solo Christian country project by me and a Christmas album by the brothers,” he says.

“The Gatlin Brothers have been a part of the Time Life and StarVista LIVE family for several years and these albums mark the next great phase together,” adds Mike Jason, Time Life® Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Marketing & Live Entertainment. “We are incredibly proud to bring their music to their fans.”

We Say Merry Christmas… From The Gatlin Brothers and Steve Gatlin – Love Can Carry will be available through all digital service providers. Additional digital albums released earlier this year with Time Life® by the multi-platinum selling act are: Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers: Family Gospel Favorites, The Gatlin Brothers – Sincerely, Your Ticket to Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers and Larry Gatlin: In My Life.

To capture more of the iconic music by the Gatlin Brothers, be sure to get your livestream tickets for their “Fan Favorites” concert on Saturday, July 25 at Middle Tennessee’s historic Franklin Theatre at: franklintheatre.com. The one-night-only event is set to begin at 8:00 p.m./CT and will include limited in-house seating.