GATLIN BROTHERS “FAN FAVORITES” STREAMING LIVE FROM FRANKLIN THEATRE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY.

Nashville, Tenn. (June 22, 2020) — GRAMMY® Award-winning Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin will bring a special Gatlin Brothers “Fan Favorites” live concert to the historic Franklin Theatre on Saturday, July 25 in Franklin, Tennessee at 8:00 p.m./CT. The concert will be digitally streamed at franklintheatre.com. Tickets will also be available for an intimate audience of 70. It will be the venue’s first live show since the pandemic shutdown. As for the Gatlins, the show has been long in the making.

“I had this idea about 10 years ago when we did a live concert at Bristol Motor Speedway,” says Rudy. “The promoter told me thousands of fans tuned in online and it gave me the idea for Gatlin Brothers ‘Fan Favorites.'”

The brothers plan to perform various songs that they recorded over the course of their career— hit songs as well as cuts that were included on previous albums that aren’t normally performed at a live Gatlin Brothers show.

“We’ll sing songs that we don’t usually have time to do at our concerts, but often get requests for,” explains Rudy. “But we’ll be sure to sing ‘All the Gold in California’ just like The Oak Ridge Boys would never do a concert without ‘Elvira.'”

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m./CT. Pricing: $56 for theatre seating and $20 for live streaming.