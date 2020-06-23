GATLIN BROTHERS “FAN FAVORITES” STREAMING LIVE FROM FRANKLIN THEATRE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY.Written by Staff on June 23, 2020 – 1:08 pm -
Special Concert Featuring Legendary Trio Set for July 25
Nashville, Tenn. (June 22, 2020) — GRAMMY® Award-winning Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin will bring a special Gatlin Brothers “Fan Favorites” live concert to the historic Franklin Theatre on Saturday, July 25 in Franklin, Tennessee at 8:00 p.m./CT. The concert will be digitally streamed at franklintheatre.com. Tickets will also be available for an intimate audience of 70. It will be the venue’s first live show since the pandemic shutdown. As for the Gatlins, the show has been long in the making.
“I had this idea about 10 years ago when we did a live concert at Bristol Motor Speedway,” says Rudy. “The promoter told me thousands of fans tuned in online and it gave me the idea for Gatlin Brothers ‘Fan Favorites.'”
The brothers plan to perform various songs that they recorded over the course of their career— hit songs as well as cuts that were included on previous albums that aren’t normally performed at a live Gatlin Brothers show.
“We’ll sing songs that we don’t usually have time to do at our concerts, but often get requests for,” explains Rudy. “But we’ll be sure to sing ‘All the Gold in California’ just like The Oak Ridge Boys would never do a concert without ‘Elvira.'”
Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m./CT. Pricing: $56 for theatre seating and $20 for live streaming.
Patrons along with the theatre staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings while in the theatre and seating capacity will be limited to achieve social distancing safety measures. In an effort to provide a contact-free experience, tickets for each show will need to be purchased in advance at franklintheatre.com. All seating will be done with respect to social distancing guidelines. Contact-free purchases can be made from the theatre’s concession stand.
About Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).” The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more. Larry was formally inducted into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019. After 65 years of music, the brothers continue to perform nearly 70 live concert dates each year.
For more information on the Gatlin Brothers, visit gatlinbrothers.com.
