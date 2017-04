Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 13, 2017 – 12:31 pm -

Edgewood, TX – The Erwins have a brand new member to add to the family. Kody & Cayla Erwin are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Laney Brooke on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 3:35 PM. Baby Laney came in at a healthy 7 lbs., 11 oz. and 20 1/2″ long. The family is resting and enjoying the new addition at home. This is the first child for Kody and Cayla.

“Kayla and I are thankful and praise God for a healthy baby girl,” states Kody. “We can’t wait for you all to meet her!”

Find Southern Gospel News On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related

Comments Off on IT’S A GIRL! KODY & CAYLA ERWIN ANNOUNCE BIRTH OF LANEY BROOKE

Tags: Southern Gospel News Posted in artists