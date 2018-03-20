Giving Back to bass singer Joseph Brown

Written by Staff on March 20, 2018 – 8:54 am -

Joseph Brown has been called ‘favorite bass singer ever’ by many who have heard his vocals in the past with the Diplomats, Enlisted and the Blue Sky Quartet. He also has been heard filling in for legendary Tim Riley of Gold City, as well as taking the bass part with the Inspirations and others. Brown had been with the Diplomats for eight years when he resigned at the beginning of 2014.

Joseph and his wife, Debbie, have been dealing with physical and financial hardships. Their daughters, Jamie, Jennifer, and Jessica, have set up a Go Fund Me account for those who would like to help the Browns.

For those who would like to do more than help financially, there is a way to encourage this bass singer who has spent his life encouraging others.

Modesty Lyman has posted a request on Facebook, for all of you that appreciate Joseph Brown.

“Many of you have had the pleasure of meeting and knowing Joseph Brown and have experienced firsthand his kind and caring spirit. He’s such a fun guy to be around, and always has a smile and encouraging word to share. He has become very dear to our family, as I know he has to many others. We’d like to do something to show him how much he means to us, the many fans and friends he’s made over the years, so we are asking anyone interested to send us a physical card for Joe which we will then forward all to him in one big package. This can be just a “thinking of you” card, a letter, photo, special memory, or anything else. We are asking that all cards be sent in by April 10th, but if you know yours will be a little late or an extension of time is needed we can add it. Joe has always been such a sweet encouragement and great friend to all who know him, let’s take this opportunity to show him how much we love and appreciate him!” posts Modesty.

“If you’d like to participate and send Joe a special card please comment, message me, or email southerngospelgazette@gmail.com, and I’ll give you the address.”

