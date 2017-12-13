GloryWay Quartet Welcomes Bryan LangleyWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 13, 2017 – 6:09 am -
We’re happy to announce the hiring of Bryan Langley as GloryWay Quartet’s full-time tenor. Bryan is no stranger to gospel music, traveling with his family’s ministry, Calvary’s Love for the past few years. Before that Bryan enjoyed a successful solo career. He will be a familiar face too as he has filled in with GWQ several times. We are very excited for what Bryan’s talent and experience will bring to The GloryWay Ministry. We send a heartfelt thank you to Royce Taylor and Dan Keeton for their contributions in the last few years. Royce will continue to do limited engagements with GWQ when his Imperials and Vogues schedules allow him. We welcome Bryan as he begins officially December 29th.
Find More Southern Gospel News Here
Tags: GloryWay Quartet, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on GloryWay Quartet Welcomes Bryan Langley
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.