GMA Canada announces nominees for 40th Annual Covenant Awards

Written by Staff on October 14, 2018 – 5:57 pm -

The Gospel Music Association of Canada, begun in 1974, will present the 40th Annual Covenant Awards on January 24, 2019, at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The awards will be handed out in over 30 categories, during a ceremony featuring live performances from various nominees.

Some of the nominees in the Southern gospel and Country gospel categories include:

GROUP OF THE YEAR: West Of Here, Manic Drive, The Color, Canada’s Double Portion, The Voyage

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: There Is More/Canada’s Double Portion, In My Lifetim/Jordan St.Cyr, Born For Greatness/Warren Dean Flandez Feat. KJ Apa, Hiding Place/Addition [Andrew Marcus], Let It Be Love

The Color, Road To Greatness/Caleb Bloomfield AKA Xempt, Something To Say/Andrew Abbott

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR: Heavenly Harvest/Rosemary Siemens, Billy Sprague & Joe Beck; Voice Of Jesus/Tom Roe; Back To You/Michael Boucher, Jared Boucher, Nathan Boucher & Jordan Shew; Summertime, Summertime/Barbara Joy; Tornadoes/Michael Boucher, Jared Boucher, Nathan Boucher & Jordan Shew

SOUTHERN GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR: A Little Further Down The Line/Trevor Toews; Hands/ Christina Hemmerling, Debbie Hemmerling & Duncan A Hemmerling; Nothing But The Blood (Washes Over Me)/Barbara Joy & Robert Lowry (Public Domain); Voice Of Jesus/Tom Roe

COUNTRY / SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Good Things/The Proverbs;

Faithful/Torchmen Quartet; Back To You/Open Sky; There Is More/Canada’s Double Portion; Babies, Banjos & The Bible/Son Picked; Are You Ready/Tom Roe

For more information go to the GMA Canada website or Facebook page.

Read the September issue of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related