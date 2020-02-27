GMW – Michigan Welcomes Doug Anderson

GMW – Michigan Welcomes Doug AndersonWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 27, 2020 – 10:12 am -
Coastal Events is thrilled to announce the addition of Doug Anderson to the roster of artists
for Gospel Music Weekend Michigan taking place at the Wyndham Garden Convention
Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 4-6, 2020.
Doug Anderson spent several years with Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, retiring from
service with them in 2015. He has since pursued a solo career, earning him multiple Dove
Awards for Country Album of the Year and Country Song of the Year.
In addition to his solo dates, Anderson has also teamed up with TaRanda Greene and Jody
McBrayer forming the powerhouse group, Cana’s Voice, which makes limited tour
appearances throughout the country and is rapidly gaining popularity overseas. This career
move has allowed Anderson to be able to focus on what is most important to him– second
only to his relationship with God – his family.
If you’ve never heard Doug Anderson as a solo artist, you will not want to miss this
opportunity. “I’ve had the pleasure of being in several concerts and events with Doug
Anderson. The effect is the same in every setting – he draws the crowd in. They laugh, they
cry, they worship. It’s a moving experience,” states Kristen Stanton, a Gospel Music
Weekend solo artist from Ohio. “Doug Anderson is a great addition,” says event host and
owner of Coastal Events, Rob Patz. “His contemporary country flair will appeal to a wide
variety of concert goers. We are excited to have him.”
Also appearing are Diamond Award winning Justified Quartet from Michigan, Diamond Award
winning Gloryway Quartet from Ohio, Diamond Award nominee Cami Shrock from Indiana
and many others. Over thirty artists are slated to appear in daytime showcases on Friday
and Saturday and evening concerts running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Make your plans to join us for this special event. VIP tickets for Gospel Music Weekend
Michigan are available for just $25.00 for the weekend. General admission is free. For more
information, please contact Rob Patz at (360)933-0741 or send an email to
events@sgnscoops.com.
Buy Before VIP Tickets Below
Tags: GMW - Michigan, Gospel Music Weekend -- Michigan, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on GMW – Michigan Welcomes Doug Anderson
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.