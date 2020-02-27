GMW – Michigan Welcomes Doug Anderson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 27, 2020 – 10:12 am -

Coastal Events is thrilled to announce the addition of Doug Anderson to the roster of artists

for Gospel Music Weekend Michigan taking place at the Wyndham Garden Convention

Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 4-6, 2020.

Doug Anderson spent several years with Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, retiring from

service with them in 2015. He has since pursued a solo career, earning him multiple Dove

Awards for Country Album of the Year and Country Song of the Year.

In addition to his solo dates, Anderson has also teamed up with TaRanda Greene and Jody

McBrayer forming the powerhouse group, Cana’s Voice, which makes limited tour

appearances throughout the country and is rapidly gaining popularity overseas. This career

move has allowed Anderson to be able to focus on what is most important to him– second

only to his relationship with God – his family.

If you’ve never heard Doug Anderson as a solo artist, you will not want to miss this

opportunity. “I’ve had the pleasure of being in several concerts and events with Doug

Anderson. The effect is the same in every setting – he draws the crowd in. They laugh, they

cry, they worship. It’s a moving experience,” states Kristen Stanton, a Gospel Music

Weekend solo artist from Ohio. “Doug Anderson is a great addition,” says event host and

owner of Coastal Events, Rob Patz. “His contemporary country flair will appeal to a wide

variety of concert goers. We are excited to have him.”

Also appearing are Diamond Award winning Justified Quartet from Michigan, Diamond Award

winning Gloryway Quartet from Ohio, Diamond Award nominee Cami Shrock from Indiana

and many others. Over thirty artists are slated to appear in daytime showcases on Friday

and Saturday and evening concerts running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Make your plans to join us for this special event. VIP tickets for Gospel Music Weekend

Michigan are available for just $25.00 for the weekend. General admission is free. For more

information, please contact Rob Patz at (360)933-0741 or send an email to

events@sgnscoops.com.

