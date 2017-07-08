God is Speaking, Are You Listening?

Written by scoopsnews on July 8, 2017 – 5:27 am -

God Is Speaking to You…Are You Listening?

(Love Worth Finding, Adrian Rogers)

“The heavens declare the glory of God’ and the firmament showeth his handiwork.” Psalm 19:1

This may not come as a surprise to you, but God is speaking to you right now. Maybe not in the same way He did when He spoke creation into existence. Or when he instructed his disciples on the hillside. But let me assure you, His voice still goes forth.

All you have to do is look up, look down, and look in. Look up. God is speaking to you through the inspiration in His creation. Look down. Read and meditate upon the words of instruction He has given through His word. Look in. Allow your heart, your soul, and your mind to be illumined by His Spirit.

The Inspiration In His Creation

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night showeth knowledge.” Psalm 19:1-2

Right now, God is declaring His glory, His greatness, and His goodness. Just look out your window. Do you see the clouds? The trees? The birds? Find a mirror and look at your reflection. You are His grandest creation!

Colossians 1:16 tells us that all things have been created by Him and for Him. As a result, all of creation declares the glory of God. The very stars of heaven are His candelabra!

Not only does creation declare the glory of God, it speaks of the greatness of God. There was nothing, then God spoke. A gifted pastor once said, “God stepped from behind the curtain of nowhere and stood upon the platform on nothing and spoke a world into existence.”

God has put together a universe with great immensity and complexity. The warmth of the sun is a reminder of the warmth of His grace. The laughter of a child is a reflection of His joy. The majestic mountains are a proclamation of His strength.

Instruction Through His Word

“The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul; the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes.” Psalm 19:7-8

God’s Word is likely to be the first place you would look to listen to God. It is here where you learn about the heart and mind of God. And it is here that we learn not only what God has wrought, but also what He has taught. The Word of God is…

Sure. Within its pages you’ll find a firm place to stand.

Simple. It is deep enough that a scholar can forever explore the bottomless truths, yet shallow enough that a child can drink without fear of drowning.

Straight. Truth will never lead you astray. Some may think that “straight” means “difficult.” But that’s not what Psalm 19 says. “The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart.” His way is a way of joy, not of difficulty.

Spotless. There are no seeds of corruption, no suggestion of error, no stain of evil.

Illumination By His Spirit

“Who can understand his errors? cleanse thou me from secret faults. Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins…Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight…” Psalm 19:12-14

This final way God speaks to you is clearly unique. You can look up at His handiwork to see Him. You can look in His Word to read about Him. But it’s only when you are illuminated by His Spirit that you begin to put it all together.

When the Holy Spirit fills your life at the point of your salvation, you are given an intimate privilege to experience the conviction, cleansing, control and sweet communion of God Himself.

Psalm 19 says, “Who can understand his errors?” I can’t. You can’t. We need the conviction of His Spirit. After He has convicted us of our sins, He cleanses us. 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

And to strengthen us from falling again, the Spirit controls us. “Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins” (Psalm 19:13). Finally, the Spirit’s illumination gives us the greatest of privileges — communion with God — the Creator, the Word, the Truth, and the Life.

