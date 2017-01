Written by scoopsnews on January 11, 2017 – 5:59 am -

As the Easter song says, “There’s a roof up above me , I’ve a good place to sleep”

Thank God for blessings like new roofs and for men like Todd Nelon to carry it through.

Watch this:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related

Comments Off on God Still Answers Prayer! God Bless You Todd Nelon…..

Tags: Blessings Posted in announcements