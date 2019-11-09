GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concert

Written by Staff on November 9, 2019 – 11:41 am -

GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concertAlabama’s Oldest and Largest Thanksgiving Gospel Sing, featuring Gold City and the Kingsmen, returns to Florence, Ala., at the Florence Coliseum on Friday, November 29th, at 7:00 p.m.!  This concert event has been a Gospel Music tradition in the Shoals area for over 30 years.
The Kingsmen's "Victory Shout" is a powerful anthemFeatured at this year’s concert will be GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN, INSPIRATIONS, and the PERRYS.
 
GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concertNo tickets are required for admission!  A $15 donation per person will be requested at the door for the concert, and a love offering received during the concert for FCC Ministries.
The Inspirations tell stories of God’s presence on Right Where He Is

The Inspirations tell stories of God’s presence on Right Where He Is

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and all seating is general admission.

GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concertFlorence Coliseum is located at 702 Veterans Drive in Florence.
For more information, call (941) 756-6942.

For more Gospel music features, read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here


Tags: , , , , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concert

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.