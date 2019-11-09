GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN headline Thanksgiving gospel concert

Written by Staff on November 9, 2019 – 11:41 am -

Alabama's Oldest and Largest Thanksgiving Gospel Sing, featuring Gold City and the Kingsmen, returns to Florence, Ala., at the Florence Coliseum on Friday, November 29th, at 7:00 p.m.! This concert event has been a Gospel Music tradition in the Shoals area for over 30 years.

Featured at this year's concert will be GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN, INSPIRATIONS, and the PERRYS.

No tickets are required for admission! A $15 donation per person will be requested at the door for the concert, and a love offering received during the concert for FCC Ministries.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and all seating is general admission.

Florence Coliseum is located at 702 Veterans Drive in Florence.

For more information, call (941) 756-6942.

