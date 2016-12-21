Gold City and Surrendered Concert

Written by scoopsnews on December 21, 2016 – 8:10 am -

Gold City

Gadsden, Alabama (December 20, 2016) Gold City, one of gospel music’s most honored quartets, will team up with one of the genre’s top new groups, Surrendered, to present a special winter concert on Thursday, December 29th. The event will be held at the Tabernacle, 1301 South 11th Street, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Gadsden, Alabama has long been home to some of gospel’s top artists and events. This special concert will feature 2 hometown groups. Both Gold City and Surrendered call Gadsden home.

Surrendered has quickly became known as one of the most innovative, exciting and dedicated groups in Southern Gospel. They have won multiple awards, including the Diamond Award as Top New Trio, as well as the top prize in the Sing Atlanta talent contest. Their current single “I’ve Been to the Well” is currently a top 80 tune in the Singing News Southern Gospel chart.

Gold City has long been one of gospel music’s top quartets. They continue to be featured in top events, including the National Quartet Convention, and their music is constantly near the top of the charts.

Russell Wise of Surrendered said “We feel very blessed and excited to see what the Lord has done with the ministry of Surrendered in 2016. We hope this concert will be a blessing to those in attendance as we thank the community for their support. We’re especially excited to share the stage with one of the all time great quartets, Gold City.”

Tickets for this exciting concert are available in advance by calling 205-937-1185 for only $10.00 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for only $12.00. The doors will open at 5:30 central with the concert beginning at 6:30. A love offering will be taken. The pastor at the Tabernacle is Tommy Marshall.

You can learn more about Gold City at www.goldcityqt.com. Find out more about Surrendered at www.surrendered.biz.

