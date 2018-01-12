Good Luck Matthews 5:15!

Written by scoopsnews on January 12, 2018 – 1:58 pm -

Sadie Matthews (formerly from the group Surrendered ) and her 2 sisters which formed Matthews 5:15 have a very important day.

Read Sadie’s post:

We are asking for all of our fans to please keep us in your prayers! We go Friday for a private invite-only music showcase audition for season 13 Of America’s Got Talent!!!! We are so excited!!! We love you all! #matthews515

Heres a clip where the girls recently samg in a restaurant in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

