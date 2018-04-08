Good News TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on April 8, 2018 – 12:07 pm -
If you sure could use a little good news today, we have some!
Just reported from Tommy and Michelle Brandt that their son Tommy 2 spoke at a youth conference last night and 6 people were saved! To God be the glory!
Way to let God use you Tommy…..
#nofearnocompromisenoquit
