Goodman Revival: STILL HAPPY As They Release Sophomore Recording

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 5, 2017 – 8:25 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Members of the award-winning trio Goodman Revival will soon release their sophomore album with Gaither Music Group. Still Happy, scheduled to hit streets on August 25th, finds the group doing what their fans love best—recording new songs and putting their signature twist on some of the most popular hits originally performed by the Happy Goodman Family.

The “new-yet-established” group, a mainstay among the Gaither HOMECOMING family of artists, is made up of Tanya Goodman Sykes, Michael Sykes and Johnny Minick, each of whom is a seasoned Christian music veteran and former member of the Happy Goodman Family. The three performers, hailing from Smyrna, TN, joined together in 2014 to perform and record as a trio, capturing the musical styles and heritage that have endeared them to countless people around the world. That rich, musical inheritance remains evident on the upcoming Still Happy recording.

“We have been working on this release for about 18 months,” described Tanya, a GRAMMY® Award winner. “A year-and-a-half is long enough to have two babies!” And actually, they almost did—grandbabies that is! Minick’s family added a granddaughter–their fourth grandchild; and Michael and Tanya had their first grandbaby this week, also a girl.

“A lot has happened to us during that time,” continued Tanya. “We have enjoyed being in concert on the road and meeting with friends who are moved by our music. We are loving our grandbabies. I went through a battle with cancer. Life has been ‘happening’ all around us—as it does for everyone—and we count ourselves blessed. We are still grateful for this opportunity and still happy!”

Goodman Revival’s fans are happy as well—so much so they named the group Favorite New Artist of the Year in 2016 at The Singing News Fan Awards, held in Pigeon Forge, TN. Those fans will be anxious to hear Still Happy, which features such Goodman staples as “Had It Not Been,” “The Lighthouse,” “I’m Too Near Home,” “When They Ring the Bells of Heaven,” “The Answer’s on the Way” and more, including their unique rendition of the Bill Gaither-penned classic “The Longer I Serve Him.” The songwriter credits for the all-new studio recording include such household names as Rusty Goodman, Aaron Wilburn, Phil Johnson, Joel Hemphill, Minick, Tim Hill, Ronnie Hinson, Sykes and Suzanne Jennings among others.

Also included on the new release is “The Eastern Gate,” which Minick describes as his all-time favorite Goodman song as it evokes memories from the ‘70s when he played piano for the Happy Goodman Family–Howard, Vestal, Rusty and Sam Goodman. Another favorite tune of Minick’s on the new release is the barnburner “When They Ring the Bells of Heaven.” “This song is kind of like riding a unicycle,” laughed Tanya. “If you fall off you might not get back on!” Johnny agreed, ”It’s 70mph and a cloud of dust!”

Produced by the three group members, Still Happy follows the success of the group’s debut CD and DVD, Songs in the Key of Happy, which debuted at #1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel chart and at #11 on the Contemporary Christian Music chart. The trio, recently featured on the cover of The Singing News Magazine, garnered two 2015 GMA DOVE Award nominations for Southern Gospel Song of the Year (“What a Happy Time”) and Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

Still Happy will be featured as part of a television special airing on DirecTV, Dish TV, RFD-TV, The Heartland Network, TBN, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The project, recently highlighted via a Facebook LIVE event, will be promoted via Gaither Music Group’s website, consumer catalog, digital assets, social media and YouTube channel.

Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music and will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon and The new recording will be exclusively distributed byandand will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers includingand www.gaither.com

AVAILABLE NOW for pre-order at the following links: Still Happy isfor pre-order at the following links: http://store.gaither.com/ 617884931025.item

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related