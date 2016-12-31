GORDON MOTE HONORED WITH FIRST CAREER GRAMMY® NOMINATION

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 31, 2016 – 1:37 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Award-winning pianist, singer and songwriter Gordon Mote was honored with the first GRAMMY® nod of his career when nominations for the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards were announced Dec. 6. Mote’s 2015 studio project, Gordon Mote Sings Hymns and Songs of Inspiration (New Haven Records), is nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. Winners for the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards will be announced at the 2017 awards show held in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

“I’ve watched the GRAMMYs® all my life. To actually be nominated is beyond my wildest dreams!” Mote shares. “I am grateful to God for allowing me to do what I want to do and pray that my music is encouraging to people now and for years to come. Congratulations to great friends in all categories for your well-deserved nominations.”

Gordon Mote Sings Hymns and Songs of Inspiration, includes such beloved standards as "Power in the Blood," "Amazing Grace," "I Surrender All" and "Just As I Am." In addition, Mote also introduces his audience to inspirational worship classics "Because He Lives (Amen)," "Holy Spirit" and "O, The Blood." Famed gospel producer/arranger Percy Gray, Jr., adds Chicago Mass Choir's trademark gospel vocals to "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," and The Voices of Lee lend their considerable choral prowess as well. Mote contributes his own inspiring song craft to "Only Jesus Can Heal This Hurting World," released to radio earlier this year. Co-produced by Mote and industry legends Phil Johnson and Wayne Haun, the singer's nominated album.

“We could not be more proud of Gordon and the way that he uses his talents for God’s glory,” saysNew Haven Records president Ken Harding. “His first-ever GRAMMY® nomination is just icing on an already incredible career.”

“Congratulations to Gordon Mote for a well-deserved GRAMMY® nomination. It’s a privilege to be able to promote such a talented, hardworking and one-of-a-kind artist like Gordon,” adds radio promoter Jan Binkley Puryear. “I’m so excited for Gordon, Ken Harding and New Haven Records, where quality and integrity still come first.”

Mote recently returned home following a run of successful tour dates in Norway. He will perform holiday shows in select cities throughout the remainder of the year. For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit www.gordonmote.com

