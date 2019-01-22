Gordon Mote To Be Featured On Andrew Brunet and Friends

Many remember Mote from his touring success and extraordinary piano playing with the Gaither Vocal Band and the Gaither Homecoming Tour.

Mote released this statement about appearing with Andrew: “I had a blast doing the interview with Andrew! He’s got a great show, and I’m sure it will keep growing and growing! Make sure you join his Facebook page, and look for many great interviews in the future.”

Tune in dates and times:

Saturday, January 25th- 7:00 AM PST- RacMan Christian Radio

Sunday, January 26th- 10:00 AM CST- WLDX- The River

Sunday, January 26th- 1 PM EST – AM 760 WCIS

Sunday, January 26th- 7 PM EST- Star99 Radio

Monday, January 27th- 4 PM EST- Appalachian Gospel Radio

Wednesday, January 29th- 6:00 PM EST- RacMan Christian Radio

Wednesday, January 29th- 8:00 PM EST- WBNI Radio

To find out more information about Gordon Mote, you can visit his website.

To find out more information about Andrew Brunet and Friends, you can visit his Facebook page.

Andrew Brunet and Friends is a nationally syndicated radio show, reaching millions of listeners across the nation with the sound of Southern Gospel music. Our goal is to reach the lost and dying souls in the world with the message of hope and encouragement, to know that no matter what trial they face, Christ is with them and will supply their needs according to his riches in glory.

We have been honored to have awesome guests on our show so far such as: Paul Heil, The Martins, Les Butler, Bradley Walker, among many others.

