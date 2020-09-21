Gospel duet The Fosters announce release of first-ever studio project

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 21, 2020 – 11:31 am -

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Church planters and husband-wife duo The Fosters are excited to announce the release of their first-ever studio project, Oh, How I Love Him!, available on CD and all digital platforms October 30, 2020. Recorded at Daywind studios with a band of Nashville veterans, the EP will include new arrangements of 5 timeless songs that transcend generations and genres. The first single is the Jessy Dixon classic, “I Know What Prayer Can Do”, to be released October 2nd.

“We have been singing these songs for 15 years now, since we were first married,” Andrew Foster says, “and they never get old. These songs come from various sources and they are not widely known but they continue to bless people everywhere we go. They are just so solid in message and melody. We are thrilled to share these songs with a wider audience because we believe they deserve to be heard.”

Andrew and Devi Foster have been surrounded by gospel music all their lives. Raised in preachers’ homes 600 miles apart, they learned to sing, play instruments, and developed an ear for harmony. Devi sang often in her home church in Scottsdale, AZ and with her parents and siblings, the David L. Abbott Family. Andrew grew up singing with his mother and sisters as a family group as well. Through the years they have been widely used as worship leaders and featured soloists for choirs, weddings, and special events. Now they raise their family in an environment of music and ministry in their adopted hometown of Albuquerque, NM.

The Fosters are on a mission to write, discover, and re-discover gospel music that is timeless and enduring, both in lyric and melody. Their desire is to make music that glorifies God, edifies the church, and draws hungry souls closer to Jesus.

To learn more about The Fosters and the new music project, visit www.TheFosters.site



For more information, promotional materials, or interviews, contact Andrew Foster by email: andrewanddevi@gmail.com or call 505-508-7903

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related