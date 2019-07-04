Gospel Music Artists celebrate July 4th

Written by Staff on July 4, 2019 – 9:30 am -

Gospel music artists across America are celebrating July 4th in many different ways. How are they celebrating independence day? Many are having a great time with family and friends enjoying this 4th of July. Others will be hard at work making sure there are great family-friendly events for listeners to enjoy.

Debbie Bennett says she will be with family. Vonda Armstrong says she will be swimming, cooking out, and watching a fireworks show with family.

Jonathan Wilburn: Wilburn and Wilburn are headed to Somerset, Kentucky, for the big King Of Kings Radio 4th of July celebration with our friend Kevin Spencer! Free singing and fireworks!

Yvonne Dodrill of the Dodrill Family: Our church stakes out a large area on a hill at our local park. We all eat together and then watch the fireworks, which go off right above our heads! It’s awesome! Our family looks forward to it every year.

Donnie Williamson: 50th anniversary of this great event (in Lorne Grove) Honored to be a part! (See poster) (Free)

Scott Whitener of the Carolina Boys: Me and the boys are singing at the Fourth of July town festival in White Pine, Tennessee.

Jessica Horton: Cookout lunch with my family. To make it simple, we are doing “bring your own meat” for the grill and potluck sides to share.

David Greshem: I am singing in the annual 4th of July parade in Douglasville, Georgia. I will be riding a float right through the middle of town It will be exciting! God bless our country!

Tanya Goodman Sykes: Spending the afternoon with our dear friends Ken and Lisa and a passel of other folks.

Lottie Squires, of WCKB :I’ll work until 5pm, because a radio station never closes…and then I’ll go see the Down East Boys!

Chuck Day: Flying to Houston, Texas, to do a 4th of July show in Spring, Texas.

Wayne Shuford: Singing at a Peach Festival with Pine Ridge Boys…

Karen Connell of the Connells: Hannah & Heather are leading worship at church camp this week. Chris and I are headed there tomorrow (4th) for the holiday to visit old friends a bit and Chris will be preaching the evening sermon.

Faron Lewis: Enjoying a wonderful weekend in the great mountains and town of Pagosa Springs,Colorado;c , hiking, roastup some s’mores, enjoy some family fellowship and watch the firework show the town hosts. Has always been a family tradition!

Tammy Dunaway of the Dunaways: On the road ..

Bink Mooney: Promised Land Quartet is in concert. We are singing in the 53rd Annual Celebration of Freedom in Stanley, Virginia.

Paula McDougle: Purpose will be singing at our local “Jam on Sloss Lake.” This is an all-day free event sponsored by our local officials.

Adam Dungey of Bros. 4: Hanging with family. Cooking, 4 wheeler riding.

Bonita Eileen: Celebrating this beautiful country and my freedom to worship Jesus Christ with my family and friends not just on the 4th of July but everyday I live. Recovering from surgery and eating watermelon and grilled burgers with my kiddos.

Tim Griffin: Having a private sing along with The Griffins and The Bledsoes and a fish fry with about 30 guests at Myrtle Beach.

Rusty Rowan of Pardoned: Nashville with the wife and kids!

Debra Wilson of Eagle’s Wings: Family. Probably some music. Eating.

Eric Baker: The Bakers will be singing an old fashioned tent revival in Cortland, N.Y. Starts tonight and goes thru Sunday.

Danny Daniels of Matchless Grace: We always try to go and see the fireworks. Our daughter Amanda was born on July 5th. When she was little, we could see the fireworks displays from 3 different cities right from our front lawn. We would tell Amanda “Everyone in the world was celebrating her Birthday.” lol. Well she’s still a Princess to us!

Dianne Wilkinson: I will be attending a family reunion in my hometown, Blytheville, Arkansas, of my mother’s side of my family…the Hardins. This reunion has been continuous since my Great Grandparents’ era. We are smaller in number, but still love to be together. Thankful for our Christian heritage.

Greg Sullivan: Fishing for the first time at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Brookeland Texas with my wife Lisa and her older brother Foster.

Jim Visser: Spending some quality time camping with my family…. a much needed break!

Steve Dover of ClearVision Quartet: Smoking several racks of ribs and going to the Sand Mountain Potato Festival.

Todd Seaborg: Big Blessin is singing for the town of McLean, Miss.. We do a couple of hours of Gospel music before the fireworks show. This is our fifth year in a row.

Shelia Heil: Working at home.

Stephen Sigmon of Sounds of Jericho: Family time for sure…cooking…eating….fireworks in our neighborhood. Celebrating America….and how good God has been to her.

Jason Dyess: We always go to a friend’s property and cookout all day, ride four wheelers, the kids slide down a redneck water slide. We close the day with a big fireworks show.

Tammy Norris: I’m sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ at a July 4th singing in Williamsburg, Kentucky! Declaring my freedom through the blood of Jesus! What better way to celebrate? Hot dogs, sweet fellowship and praising our Lord!

Charlie Griffin: Singing and ministering in an annual Tennessee campmeeting.

Mark Mathes: BBQ, yard games and fireworks with family and friends.

Sara Lewis: Singing at the local Potato Festival and going to watch fireworks over the lake in Guntersville.

Vernon and Susan Gibbs of the Gibbs Family: Island Lake God and Country Day BBQ, July 4th day..Fireworks Extravaganza from barge in middle of island lake..The Gibbs Family along with other singers and also Murf the Surf..

Christie Hemphill: Watching fireworks!

Earl King: Singing at Foothills Gospel Music Park 2303 Prospect Road Carnesville, Georgia, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tom Walker of the Walkers: Staying at home, nursing my wife back to health after surgery.

Greg Inman: I’m in Washington, D.C. and I plan to attend the President’s Speech at the Lincoln Memorial, as well as enjoy the flyovers of each branch of the military and then the D.C.fireworks. I not bragging but……wait, I am bragging. It’s okay to be jealous.

Elaine Harcourt: Staying in where it’s cool and watching some of my DVDs.

Edna Wright: Family outing and picnic at the Atlanta Zoo!

Brenda Ann Denney: I will be celebrating the 4th with my kids and grandkids in Los Angeles, California.

Don Paff: Getting together with friends to eat and play Canasta! Boys beat girls.

Donna Journey of the Journeys: Relaxing, cooking out at our fire pit and going to see fireworks in our hometown.

Kevin Lane and Bobby Hunter: Our group, Isaiah 61, will be singing in Irwinton, Georgia, under the fireworks display.

Harvey Madden: Cooking and out and going to enjoy my Independence Day celebration with my family and friends.

Jan Harbuck: Traveling to Branson, Missouri, to sing at Jammin’ for Jesus! Celebrating Jesus and helping our veterans.

Brian Davis: Sleeping in ’til 5 a.m. or so….having a family picnic at my sister’s house (less to clean up that way)… Relatives coming in from California, N.Y.C. and Texas.

Bruce Yates: Singing with Crystal Valley Trio at the Linton Freedom Festival in Linton, Indiana.

Angela Parker of Mercy Rain : My son will be playing trumpet with the Gilbert Marching Indians in the Gilbert Peach Festival Parade. After that we will spend time hanging out at the Gilbert Peach Festival, then we will spend the evening watching the fireworks that end the Gilbert Peach Festival. Can I type Gilbert Peach Festival enough?

Terry Kanipe of the Singing Epps Family: Hanging with family. Then going to church. And then find some fireworks to admire. Wanda Epps Kanipe loves fireworks!

Thank you to all those who let us know how they are planning on celebrating Independence Day. May all of our readers enjoy the 4th of July!

