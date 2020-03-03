Gospel music favorite Walt Mills passes

Written by Staff on March 3, 2020 – 6:52 am -

Walt Mills, known for making popular many gospel music favourites such as “I’ve Got a Feeling,” and, “The Devil’s in the Phone Booth Dialling 911,” has passed away. He was a prolific songwriter, writing many gospel songs that were nominated for Dove Awards and sung by numerous. artists. Also known as a pastor, evangelist, and author, Walter C. Mills often appeared on the TV program of Jimmy Swaggart, as well as hosting his own show with his wife Betty, on the Trinity Broadcast Network.

Walt Mills resided in Arlington, Texas, and was a husband, father, and grandfather. Please pray for his family who are grieving today.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

From the website of Walt Mills:

His many accomplishments include:



Mr. ICGMA of 1993 (International Country Gospel Music Association)

Artist of the Decade in 1993

ICGMA Hall of Fame in 1993

Texas Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame

Enjoy Mr. Walt Mills singing, “Heaven Will Be My Home:”

