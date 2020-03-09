Gospel Music Festival at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Expands for 2020 Labor Day Weekend September 2 – September 6, 2020

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 9, 2020 – 9:16 am -

(Glasgow, KY) March 9, 2020 – The Sneed Family is excited to announce that the 2020 Gospel Festival at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is bigger and better! This year’s Gospel Fest to be held in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., will begin on Wednesday and go through an expanded schedule on Sunday. The announcement was made today from The Sneed Family offices in Glasgow, Ky. The annual event attracts visitors from across the nation.

“The support of the fans is what keeps us growing! Those who attend have begun to look forward to returning year after year,” said Jeff Sneed, spokesman for The Sneed Family. The Sneed Family serves as hosts of the Gospel Music Festival.

The Gospel Music Festival at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will feature family entertainment from beginning to end. Gospel music is scheduled as well as the Classic Car Festival, a Talent Search, a special “Camp Meeting” and an Arts and Crafts Fair.

“We are thrilled to see so much excitement for this year’s Gospel Music Festival. In planning an event of this size, we want to keep growing,” proclaimed Jeff Sneed.

The traditional Sing-along will be held on Wednesday as a free event. Everyone is invited to play an instrument along with the house band. On Thursday, the Gospel Fest Arts and Crafts show will be open with music from the stage from 2:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday’s ticketed music performance will feature vintage Gospel Music including The Inspirations, The New Speer Family, Goodman Revival, Aaron Wilburn and many more.

With the 2020 Gospel Fest in full swing, comedian Mickey Bell will emcee on Friday from 10:00 -6:30 p.m. Guests with tickets will enjoy Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Karen Peck & New River, Chuck Wagon Gang, Troy Burns Family and The Freemans.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Evangelist C.T. Townsend will lead a full Camp Meetin’ on the Ranch with no admission charge. Music will feature The Sneed Family & Tony Gore.

Visitors on Saturday will enjoy the Coal Miner’s Car Show. The music from the stage will go from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The admission ticket for the day will bring Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Sound, Wilmington Celebration Choir, Johnny Minick & the Steward Brothers, Wade Spencer, Master Peace Quartet. Tony Gore joins The Sneed Family, as part of the “Like Never Before” Tour. The Sneed Family, as hosts for the weekend, will perform at all programs.

As part of the expanded schedule, Sunday will be a full day of worship and activities. The morning begins with a Chapel Service lead by Brother Billy Moran. The 6th Annual Gospel Fest Talent Search kicks off at noon. Everyone is invited to watch artist compete for a Daywind Records recording package.

“This year’s lineup will be bigger and better with the best of Gospel music. There will be a great mix of Bluegrass Country, traditional Southern Gospel, solid quartet singing and great comedy. The Loretta Lynn Ranch is the perfect location to bring music fans,” Sneed added.

The Gospel Music Festival at the Loretta Lynn Ranch will be held in the pavilion at the ranch campgrounds. “We are honored that the Loretta Lynn Ranch again welcomes the return of Gospel Music,” said Sneed.

For ticket information: www.ticketstorm. com or by calling 866-966-1777.

Craft vendors wanting to participate should call Jeff Sneed at 270-646-0354.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located off I-40 at Exit 143 in Hurricane Mills, TN. Camping is available by reservation. There are also area hotels nearby.

The Sneed Family is a favorite to their fans. They provide an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music”. The program is seen in over one million homes each week. The Sneed Family brings music, and interviews from the best in Southern Gospel Music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, visit sneedfamily.com

