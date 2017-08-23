Gospel Music Festival at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Announces “Sing-a-long” August 31, 2017

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 23, 2017 – 8:48 am -

Hurricane Mills, TN – Organizers of the 2017 Gospel Music Festival announce a bonus jam session style “Sing-a-long” that is free and open to the public. The event will begin for early arrivers on Thursday evening, August 31, at 8:00 p.m. “Bring your instruments and enjoy some sweet fellowship with our families,” offered Jeff Sneed of The Sneed Family, hosts of the Gospel Music Festival.

The announcement was made today from The Sneed Family office. “Many say this is the highlight of the festival. Guests have an opportunity to join with the professionals and sing the night away,” said Sneed.

The Gospel Music Festival will include two full days of music. Friday’s schedule is set with The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, The Freemans, Aaron Wilburn, Wade Spencer, and ventriloquist Geraldine and Ricky. As a special highlight, The Sneed Family will take the stage.

On Saturday, The Bowlings, Bowling Sisters, The Perrys, High Road, The Guardians, Aaron Wilburn, Geraldine and Ricky, The Sneed Family and the Villines Trio will perform. “Those attending will be laughing, singing and inspired from the minute first note is struck from the stage,” stated Sneed. “This is a lineup that will be the best Gospel music has to offer. There will be a great mix of Bluegrass Country, traditional Southern Gospel, solid quartet and great comedy,” proclaimed Sneed.

The weekend will culminate with a separate performance on Saturday, September 2, by country music icons, the Van Lear Sisters. The annual concert includes Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue. “This is where Gospel meets Country,” said Sneed. “Folks can enjoy two events in one location while enjoying the beauty of the Loretta Lynn Ranch on a holiday weekend,” he continued.

The Gospel Music Festival at the Loretta Lynn Ranch will be held in the pavilion at the ranch campgrounds. “We are honored that the Loretta Lynn Ranch would welcome the return of Gospel Music,” declared Sneed.

For ticket information: www.ticketstorm.com or by calling 866-966-1777.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located off I-40 at Exit 143 in Hurricane Mills, TN. Camping is available by reservation. There are also area hotels nearby.

