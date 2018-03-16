Gospel Music Now To Air Final Radio Show

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 16, 2018 – 9:08 am -

Chris Hester and Christopher Reed, Hosts of Gospel Music Now Radio Show, have announced that its final show will air this Sunday, March 18 on its 56 partnering radio stations. The show will also be available on iTunes Podcast and Google Play. “We appreciate everyone who has made 81 Episodes of Gospel Music Now Radio Show a part of their weekly programming,” Christopher Reed says.

Chris Hester and Christopher Reed will both be focusing on producing albums for various artists, as well as devoting more time to their own ministries. “The busy schedules of our separate music ministries have demanded more time as we are adding many new concert dates. I will also be working on a new album to be released later this year,” Hester says. ”We have enjoyed hosting and bringing this program to audiences larger than we ever imagined possible. I also appreciate Gold Rush Music Group for producing the show as well as being our corporate sponsor.”

Christopher Reed adds, “The downloads from iTunes and Google Play have been overwhelming and we will always be humbled by that. Thank you to the radio stations and gospel music fans for believing in this show.”

Ministry information for Chris Hester and Christopher Reed can be found online at www.ChrisHester.com and www.jaidynscall.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related