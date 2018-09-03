Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 3, 2018 – 11:10 am -

Gospel Music Today Added to Channel 15 Waycross, Georgia Television Schedule

Award winning southern gospel television program Gospel Music Today has been added to the program schedule at Faith Channel 15 in Waycross, Georgia. The show will air at 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM each day.

Gospel Music Today, produced and hosted by Ken and Jean Grady, is a magazine format news and music program which presents southern gospel news and concert updates, new music reviews, exclusive interviews with southern gospel personalities, and exclusive live concert video.

More information about Gospel Music Today can be found at the show’s website, www.gospelmusictoday.com

