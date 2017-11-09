Gospel Music Trio Ponder, Sykes & Wright Creates New “Set List”

Written by Staff on November 9, 2017 – 12:03 pm -

Ponder, Sykes & Wright releases New Hits Collection and Gears Up for 2018 Tour Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—November 9th, 2017—Gaither Music Group has just announced the release of Set List, The Best of Ponder, Sykes & Wright, scheduled to release digitally on December 1st to outlets everywhere including iTunes, Amazon, Gaither.com and others. The recording features some of the most requested hits and favorite songs from this trio, known for seamless, three-part harmony and soothing blends.

David Ponder, Michael Sykes andWoody Wright have been performing together for nearly 40 years. Individually, they are acclaimed singers and musicians with multiple awards, national platform performances and producer credits. Together, however, they possess a sound and style all their own—one with country roots, pop sensibilities and the gospel message.

“Set List is a mixture of studio and live cuts, radio releases and a few surprises,” stated Wright. “Most everywhere I play solo concerts someone will say they remember Ponder Sykes & Wright. So hopefully those folks will enjoy this collection.”

That collection includes songs like“I Wouldn’t Take Nothin’ for My Journey,” “Higher Ground,” “He Still Speaks,” “I Know Where There’s Water” and more. This “set list” of songs will be referred to often as the group hits the road this winter and spring for their first tour together in years.

“We’ve discussed putting live dates on the calendar pretty much since we stopped booking dates!” said Wright. “We’ve been ‘studio dogs’ for so long, but all three of us had the childhood dream to play live music. It’s way past time for us to hear and share the PS&W harmony live again.”

Through decades of producing, writing and recording, that harmony has never lost its impact on the guys. “This vocal blend is special to me because it was born in my living room,” Wright continued. “The three of us were in another group together at the time, and we were early for a rehearsal at my house. We sang the Commodores’ ‘Sail On’ and heard a harmony buzz I’m still not over, nearly 40 years later.”

“I’m ready to share hope as we travel,” stated Ponder, who has experienced newness of life firsthand since he underwent a heart transplant surgery last year. “On August 5, 2016, God completely healed my severe heart damage/failure by giving me a new heart. God showed me it was part of His plan for me to be healthy so He could use me with Michael and Woody to give people hope–for health, for relationships and hope in Jesus Christ. I’m ready to share that hope.”

Set List, The Best of Ponder, Sykes & Wright, will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music.

ABOUT DAVID PONDER

David Ponder has been working in studios since the mid-‘90s, using his talents as an engineer, digital editor, singer, acoustic guitar player, percussionist, composer, vocal engineer and bass player. He has worked with a “who’s who of artists,” including the Gaither Vocal Band, The Hagees, Bill Gaither, Russ Taff, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jessy Dixon, Cherryholmes, Karen Peck & New River, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Mark Lowry, Dottie Rambo, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, the Martins, The Crabb Family, Vestal Goodman, Bill & Gloria Gaither and more.

ABOUT MICHAEL SYKES

Winner of more than a dozen GMA Dove Awards and multiple GRAMMY ® nominations, Michael Sykes is a musician, songwriter, singer and producer. Setting out for Nashville at 18 years of age, he began playing piano for various country and gospel groups and soon found himself offering creative input with group harmonies before becoming a producer.

Sykes has produced albums for the industry’s most esteemed artists, including the Gaither Vocal Band, Russ Taff, the Martins, Jeff and Sheri Easter and his full-circle achievement as producer of The Oak Ridge Boys’ DOVE Award-winning album From the Heart. He has also expressed his artistry through his songwriting accomplishments, including much-loved songs like “Prayer Warrior,” “King of Who I Am,” “Knowing You’ll Be There” and “Make It Real.” His love for harmony has made him a natural singer as a vocalist with Goodman Revival and Ponder Sykes & Wright.

ABOUT WOODY WRIGHT

Woody Wright grew up studying the writings of Dad Speer, Charles Wesley, Fanny Crosby, Larry Gatlin and Kris Kristofferson, among others. Digesting every liner note, song credit and publishing company name, his dream in life was for a gospel or country music artist to sing one of the songs he was writing.

And a few did! Those credits include such artists as the Gaither Vocal Band, Charley Pride, Mark Lowry, Russ Taff, Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Isaacs, William Lee Golden, Buddy Greene, Karen Peck & New River, Judy Martin Hess, the Booth Brothers, Tanya Goodman Sykes, Chonda Pierce, Lynda Randle, Sammy Hall, Christ Church Choir, The Lewis Family and many more. A multi-artist concept CD and DVD project called Circuit Rider, that he created with Suzanne Jennings, was just released.

