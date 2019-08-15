Gospel Music Weekend Slated for Ohio

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 15, 2019 – 8:03 am -

Rob Patz and Coastal Events are excited to announce that Gospel Music Weekend—Ohio is coming to Mansfield, Ohio, July 16-18, 2020.

Situated midway between Columbus and Cleveland and in the foothills of the Allegheny Plateau off of I-71, Mansfield will play host to one of several Gospel Music Weekend events planned for 2020 and 2021. As part of this grassroots movement, Patz is strategically beginning these events to feature mostly regional artists. “I want to see gospel music grow, and I believe that the way to do that is at the local level. Ohio has welcomed us with open arms, and we already have several exciting things planned for Gospel Music Weekend Ohio.”

The three day event will include concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings as well as daytime showcases, workshops, special events, and Midnight Prayer. Some of the artists appearing from the Great Lakes Region are the hometown group, Diamond Award winning Gloryway Quartet, Ohio-based artists Ezekiel’s Call, The Bobby Jones Family, New Promise, Kristen Stanton, and Diamond Award nominees Justified Quartet and Matchless Grace from Michigan. Gospel Music Weekend Ohio will also be showcasing other talent from Michigan,

Indiana, and Ohio and introducing artists from outside the region to the state of Ohio.

In your visit to Mansfield, be sure to take the time in between concerts to check out the Richland Carrousel Park, featuring 52 hand-carved figures or Malabar Farm State Park, a 900-acre estate of Pulitzer Prize winner Louis Bromfield and the location of the nuptials of Hollywood icons Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. If you’re feeling really brave, schedule your tour of the Ohio State Reformatory which has made appearances in Hollywood movies The Shawshank Redemption, Air Force One, and Tango & Cash.

If you are an artist wishing to participate in Gospel Music Weekend or if you are a fan and

would like more information, please send an email to events@sgnscoops.com.

Gospel Music Weekend events are anchored by Creekside, coming up October 27-31, 2019,

in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. To secure your hotel room, please call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Find Out More Here

