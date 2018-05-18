Written by scoopsnews on May 18, 2018 – 6:22 am -

Nashville, TN recording label Song Garden Music Group and premier Booking Agency, the Dominion Agency, are excited to announce the signing of Gospel Music’s newest male trio, Avenue. While the group is new, you might recognize a couple of its members. This team consists of Kasey Kemp, Corey Lackey and Jacob Lagesse.

Kasey states, “I am honored to be working with Corey and Jacob. Not only are they great talents, but wonderful Christian young men. We, as Avenue, feel blessed to be working with industry leaders Song Garden and the Dominion Agency.”

Michael Davis of the Dominion Agency says of Avenue, “I am so excited to be exclusively representing AVENUE- one of Gospel Music’s newest and most talented artist! Kasey, Corey and Jacob have a great sound and a BIG heart for ministry. I look forward to a very long scheduling relationship with these fine young men.”

Gus Gaches of Song Garden says, “It’s a joy to be working with Avenue. As I have said in the past, we at Song Garden Music love finding people with a heart for ministry, and we have experienced that heart first hand with Kasey and Corey. With the addition of Jacob they are poised and ready to share the greatest message there is with their incredible gift of music, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them!”

