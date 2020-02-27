Got Your VIP TICKET For Southern Gospel Weekend?

Written by scoopsnews on February 27, 2020 – 3:37 pm -

Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford,Alabama is almost here.

To reserve your VIP ticket, get in touch with Vonda at 256-310-7892 or email vonda@sgnscoops.com.

VIP seating For Southern Gospel Weekend is in the floor area just in front of the stage. Other VIP perks includes free gifts every night for our special VIP guests. A goodie bag will be waiting for you when you arrive! PLUS a private concert on Friday and Saturday from 5-5:30 PM before evening concert. This will be available only to the VIP ticketholders.

General Admission is free to general admission seating area.

Southern Gospel Weekend March 19-21st at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama. Don’t miss this great event!

Find Southern Gospel Weekend On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related