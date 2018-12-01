Grammy Winner Jason Crabb to Open Nashville Christmas Parade

Grammy Winner Jason Crabb to Open Nashville Christmas ParadeWritten by Staff on November 30, 2018 – 4:00 pm -
Nashville, TN – Jason Crabb – GRAMMY® winner, 22 time GMA Dove Award winner, vocalist, musician, actor, author and songwriter – is set to open the 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade, benefiting Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The parade kicks off the holiday season in downtown Nashville Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. WKRN-TV will provide live coverage, and Timeless Syndication will make the parade available for TV stations and other outlets across the country through the holiday season.
Crabb will perform a song written specifically for the parade.
Crabb joins a star-studded entertainment roster that includes LeAnn Rimes, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bill Anderson, Diana DeGarmo, Mark Schultz, Janice Gaines, and more.
Since 1927, the Nashville Christmas Parade has been a staple of Middle Tennessee’s holiday festivities and this year promises to be a year to remember – full of music, giant inflatable baloons, custom floats and more.
The event will support Children’s Hospital. As a nonprofit organization, Children’s Hospital provides pediatric specialty care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. With a four-floor expansion now underway, Children’s Hospital will be able to care for even more young patients in the region and beyond.
The parade also will support Piedmont’s Share the Warmth, an energy-assistance program that helps local low-income families pay their energy bills at any point during the year, regardless of the energy source used in the home.
For more information, visitwww.nashvillechristmasparade.
com.
