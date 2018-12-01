Grammy Winner Jason Crabb to Open Nashville Christmas Parade

Since 1927, the Nashville Christmas Parade has been a staple of Middle Tennessee’s holiday festivities and this year promises to be a year to remember – full of music, giant inflatable baloons, custom floats and more.

The event will support Children’s Hospital. As a nonprofit organization, Children’s Hospital provides pediatric specialty care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. With a four-floor expansion now underway, Children’s Hospital will be able to care for even more young patients in the region and beyond.

The parade also will support Piedmont’s Share the Warmth, an energy-assistance program that helps local low-income families pay their energy bills at any point during the year, regardless of the energy source used in the home.