Grammy Winning Recording Artist, David Phelps Teams With Cana’s Voice To Present The Big Voice Tour

(Johnson City, TN)… One of the most unmistakable voices to ever step onto a concert stage is Grammy winning recording artist, David Phelps. Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, TX, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, a group he traveled with for nearly two decades, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. His electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

Over the years, Phelps has shared the stage with many of the most elite singers and musicians to ever grace a concert stage. In January and February of 2018, Phelps will team with three of music’s talented vocalists as he partners with popular musical trio, Cana’s Voice to present The Big Voice Tour. This event is expected to attract listeners of all ages, as it will be a night the entire family will enjoy, regardless of stylistic preferences.

Comprised of iconic Gospel singers, Jody McBrayer (formerly of Avalon), TaRanda Greene (formerly of The Greenes) and Doug Anderson (formerly of Signature Sound), Cana’s Voice is quickly capturing the attention of music lovers from varying genres. In 2016, the trio released their very first recording, “This Changes Everything,” which has appeared in Soundscans’ Top 20 Sales for Inspirational recordings since its release. The group has been featured at numerous events with several of the nation’s most well known pastors, including Dr David Jeremiah, John Hagee and Jim Cymbala. Additionally the group performed for the National Day of Prayer in Washington, DC.

IMC Concerts will serve as promoter of The Big Voice Tour and will be offering General Admission Seating, as well as Artist Circle Seating and a variety of Family Packages, in addition to VIP tickets, allowing concert attendees early admittance, preferred seating, a private exclusive Meet and Greet session and a souvenir autographed tour lanyard. “We are extremely excited about the vocal combinations that will be featured on The Big Voice Tour,” states IMC President, Landon Beene. “Each night will feature the most talented voices to ever take a platform. This will be an evening any music lover will appreciate and absolutely love.”

Many of the songs featured on The Big Voice Tour are included on Phelps’ Hymnal recording, which showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements of such cherished gems as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song.

Complete information regarding The Big Voice Tour is available online at www.imcconcerts.com.

