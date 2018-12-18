Great News From Squire Parsons

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 18, 2018 – 8:30 am -

Dear Friends —

Beulah Land Music is very pleased and thankful to announce that Squire has been released from Memorial Hospital in Asheville following cardiac surgery two weeks ago. Nancy Wells, office manager for BLM, reports that he is making progress, and that the family would like to convey its sincerest thanks for your overwhelming generosity and heartwarming messages of encouragement.

Nancy also asks that each of you continue to remember Squire and Linda in your prayers, and to please accept their best wishes for a blessed Christmas and a joyous New Year.

Cards are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Squire Parsons

P.O. Box 279

Leicester, NC. 28748 Blessings and Merry Christmas!

