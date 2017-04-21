Greater Vision Adds New Vocalist

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 21, 2017 – 8:44 am -

Morristown, TN –Greater Vision will be introducing a new vocalist to their audiences, beginning this week. Jon Epley is joining the trio, and will perform his first concert with the group on Friday April 21, in Springfield, Missouri.

Jon says, “I have been a fan of Greater Vision for many years. To say that I am overwhelmed and honored to be singing with three of my heroes, Gerald, Rodney, and Chris, would be a huge understatement. I would like to thank these men for this opportunity to sing the music that I love. I look forward to learning so much from them. I sincerely desire to be a blessing, in any way that I can, to the wonderful ministry that Greater Vision has established over the years.”

Gerald Wolfe says, “I’ve known Jon for several years, and am very glad to have him as a part of our group.” Gerald added, “Jon isn’t replacing anybody. No one is leaving the group, and contrary to rumors that might arise… I’m not making plans to retire. Jon is actually coming onboard to help me stay on the road for many more years. Most people who come to our concerts know I was diagnosed with a chronic neck muscle issue (Muscle Tension Dysphonia), a few years ago. I have good days and bad days, but never a day without pain and tension in both sides of my neck. The condition often makes it painfully difficult to breath and sing properly through an entire concert. Jon will be singing what has historically been my part in the harmony with Greater Vision. I will still be singing some features, handling the emceeing, and playing the piano in our concerts. The really good news is, I can confidently say the overall “GV Sound” isn’t going to change, but Jon’s great baritone voice adds a fresh, new texture to the trio’s blend.”

Jon has already been in the recording studio with Greater Vision, and will be heard on their new CD, Still, which will be released by Daywind Records in July. Rodney Griffin said, “I was impressed with Jon’s quick learning curve in the studio, and look forward to traveling with him… and hope he’s a slow bus driver.” Chris Allman added, “Change is always a scary thing, but our experience with Jon in the studio has served as confirmation that he is the right man for this season in our ministry. Looking forward to what the years ahead have to offer!”

Jon Epley isn’t new to Gospel Music, having traveled with his family’s evangelistic team, The Inspirations, The Ball Brothers, and the LeFevre Quartet, before leaving the road one year ago. He and his wife, Tiffany, reside in Johnson City, Tennessee.

