Griffith Family Announces Return of Austin & Amber Dash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Griffith Family is proud to announce the return of Austin and Amber Dash. Amber was a founding member of the group appearing on the group’s first two recordings. Austin joined the group in January, 2016, and the two later married each other.

The Dashes recently served as worship pastors at Heartland Christian Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. The Lord has guided them back to Nashville where the newly reunited Griffith Family will begin its 2019 Relentless Tour.

The Griffith Family released their latest album Relentless on New Day Records in October 2018.

“It’s really cool to have the band back together, so to speak! Great things are in store for sure,” says Tony Griffith. “We will be adding more live instrumental elements in our tour set, which we are all very excited about.”

“Austin and I are thrilled to be back with Tony and Julie Griffith. They’ve remained family while we took time away to start our own family and learn more about music,” says Amber Dash. “We’re excited to see what God has in store for all of us!”

. Keep up with the Griffith Family at www.griffithfamilymusic.com

For booking contact the Beckie Simmons Agency at info@bsaworld.com or (615) 595-7500.

