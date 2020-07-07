Group Change for Isaiah 61

Written by scoopsnews on July 7, 2020 – 9:24 am -

With each season there comes change and with that being said change has come to Isaiah 61.

We are excited to welcome Nathan Scarborough to Isaiah 61 as our new Baritone. Please join us in welcoming Nathan and his wife Amy and their family to the Isaiah 61 family.

Kevin Lane

For More information on Isaiah 61, HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related