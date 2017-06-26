Happy Birthday Ivory

Written by scoopsnews on June 26, 2017 – 6:17 am -

One of the Pine Ridge Boys is having a Birthday!

Tenor Singer Ivory Luke:

About Ivory:

Ivory was born to Christian parents, Rev. Wesley M. and Reatha Emily Luke, on June 26, 1953. He has two younger sisters, Judy Hensley and Gail Crowley.

He began singing in Church at the age of 5 and joined his first organized group, The Shepards Quartet, at 19. Joined The Saint’s from Columbia, SC in 1975, before organizing a group known as Sonrise in 1979. Disbanded Sonrise in the mid 80s to concentrate on family and business. Returned to SGM with The Crusader’s of Prosperity, SC in 2006, before reorganizing Sonrise. Recently disbanded his group and is thrilled to be the newest member of Pine Ridge Boys!

Interests include sports (especially The Gamecocks, The Braves, The Panthers, and anything involving his grandkids), cooking (cooks as good as he sings), family, history, and of course, music (SGM, jazz, Big Band, oldies, and more)!!

Single, with one daughter (Jaime) and two grandchildren (Savannah and Brandon). Live in Lexington, SC. Proud graduate of The University of South Carolina. Self-employed with 30+ yrs. with Aflac in sales and management positions.

Join us in wishing Ivory a happy day!

