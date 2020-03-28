Happy Birthday Momma Eagle!

Written by scoopsnews on March 28, 2020 – 11:13 am -

Happy Birthday to this sweet lady today. She is loved by all of us at SGN Scoops and our “Creekside Family.” Prayer Partner, Friend, Encourager, and Anointed Singer are a few names that could be used to describe her.

”Momma Eagle” sings with Eagle’s Wings from Jasper Alabama. She shares the stage with her son Matthew, brother-in-law Kevin, Awesome banjo picker, Jacob Patterson, and the love of her life,Darryle. Her sister, Rhonda travels with the group and handles product, etc.

Please join us in wishing her a very blessed Birthday!

“A socially distant Greeting“ from Matthew and family!

“”Momma and Poppa Eagle”

Love to hear them sing and play this one……

