Happy Birthday Momma Eagle!

Written by scoopsnews on March 28, 2020 – 11:13 am -

Debbie Wilson, AKA “Momma Eagle”

Happy Birthday to this sweet lady today.  She is loved by all of us at SGN Scoops and our “Creekside Family.”   Prayer Partner, Friend, Encourager, and  Anointed Singer are a few names that could be used to describe her.

”Momma Eagle” sings with Eagle’s Wings from Jasper Alabama.  She shares the stage with her son Matthew, brother-in-law Kevin, Awesome banjo picker, Jacob Patterson, and the love of her life,Darryle. Her sister, Rhonda travels with the group and handles product, etc.

Please join us in wishing her a very blessed Birthday!

“A socially distant Greeting“ from Matthew and family!

“”Momma and Poppa Eagle”

Love to hear them sing and play this one……

 

 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Happy Birthday Momma Eagle!

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.