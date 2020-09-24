Happy Birthday Rob Patz

Written by scoopsnews on September 24, 2020 – 5:41 am -

Today is our Boss’ Birthday! Help us wish Rob a very special day.

“Rob is a friend to this industry, states Vonda Armstrong, VP of Sales and Marketing for SGN

Scoops. I remember the first time Rob interviewed my group, Hope’s Journey at NQC in

Louisville, Kentucky. We immediately became friends. Rob Patz is a friend to us all!”

In honor of his special Birthday, we would like to post some photos. If you have some to share,

please post them in the comments….

Happy Birthday Rob. Thank you for sewing into our lives and believing in us.

SGN SCOOPS STAFF

Feel free to share your favorite photos!

Happy Birthday Rob!

