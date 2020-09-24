Happy Birthday Rob Patz

Written by scoopsnews on September 24, 2020 – 5:41 am -

Rob Patz

Today is our Boss’ Birthday! Help us wish Rob a very special day.

“Rob is a friend to this industry, states Vonda Armstrong, VP of Sales and Marketing for SGN

Scoops. I remember the first time Rob interviewed my group, Hope’s Journey at NQC in

Louisville, Kentucky.  We immediately became friends. Rob Patz is a friend to us all!”

In honor of his special Birthday, we would like to post some photos. If you have some to share,

please post them in the comments….

 

Happy Birthday Rob. Thank you for sewing into our lives and believing in us.

 

SGN SCOOPS STAFF

 

 

Rob Patz with Mark Trammell, Nick Trammell and Pat Barker

Rob Patz and Chuck Day at the Christian Country Expo

Rob Patz and Chuck Day at the Christian Country Expo

 

Karen Peck and New River with Rob Patz.

 

Rob Patz and Rhonda Frye

 

Cathy Hardwick With Rob

Cathy Hardwick With Rob (Rob’s Favorite NQC GIRL)

 

2019 Diamond Awards on WATC

Rob Patz and Jan Goff at the 2019 Diamond Awards

 

Rob Patz and Richard Hyssong of the Hyssongs

Rob Patz with Diamond Award winner Kenna West

Rob Patz at six weeks

Mrs. Shirley and her son, Rob Patz on his first birthday

Rob Patz and soldier. What do you rely on for strength?

Pat Barker and Rob Patz

Pat Barker and Rob Patz, Coastal Media CEO and publisher of SGNScoops

 

Stephanie Kelley and Rob Patz

Rob Patz and Vonda Easley Armstrong

 

Tim Lovelace and Rob Patz

 

Memories of My Dad by Publisher, Rob Patz

Rob Patz’s mother and father

 

Creekside Diaries v4: Eagle's Wings, C.T. Townsend and the Browders

Rob Patz and Gerald Crabb

 

SGN SCOOPS STAFF WITH TRIUMPHANT GUYS

 

Feel free to share your favorite photos!

Happy Birthday Rob!

 

 

 


