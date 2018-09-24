Happy Birthday to Rob Patz

Written by Staff on September 24, 2018 – 4:31 am -

Rob Patz, Publisher of SGNScoops Magazine, hits a milestone today. CEO of Coastal Media, owner of SGMRadio and SGNScoops websites, as well as owner of WPIL.FM, this tireless promoter of gospel music celebrates a huge birthday today. He is also the owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, an event that begins its seventh year in less than five weeks.

Patz is celebrating his big day with friends at the National Quartet Convention at booth 615. Be sure to stop by and wish him the best during his birthday week.

We would tell you the milestone he has achieved but you will have to ask him that yourself.

Happy birthday Rob!

From your friends at SGNScoops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related