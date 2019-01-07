Happy Monday- “God On The Mountain”Written by scoopsnews on January 7, 2019 – 3:11 am -
Life is easy, when you’re up on the mountain
And you’ve got peace of mind, like you’ve never known
But things change, when you’re down in the valley
Don’t lose faith, for your never alone
For the God on the mountain, is still God in the valley
When things go wrong, he’ll make them right
And the God of the good times, is still God in the bad times
The God of the day, is still God in the night
We talk of faith way up on the mountain
But talk comes easy, when life’s at its best
Now its down in the valleys, trials and temptations
That’s where your faith is really put to the test
For the God on the mountain, is still God in the valley,
When things go wrong, he’ll make them right
And the God of the good times, is still God in the bad times
The God of the day, is still God in the night
The God of the day, is still God in the night
Written By: Tracy Dartt
There are many people going through difficult circumstances right now. It is our prayer that this song will remind them (you) that the God on the Mountain is still God in the valley. Happy Monday! Have a great week…..
