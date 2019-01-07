Happy Monday- “God On The Mountain”

Written by scoopsnews on January 7, 2019 – 3:11 am -

Life is easy, when you’re up on the mountain

And you’ve got peace of mind, like you’ve never known

But things change, when you’re down in the valley

Don’t lose faith, for your never alone

For the God on the mountain, is still God in the valley

When things go wrong, he’ll make them right

And the God of the good times, is still God in the bad times

The God of the day, is still God in the night

We talk of faith way up on the mountain

But talk comes easy, when life’s at its best

Now its down in the valleys, trials and temptations

That’s where your faith is really put to the test

For the God on the mountain, is still God in the valley,

When things go wrong, he’ll make them right

And the God of the good times, is still God in the bad times

The God of the day, is still God in the night

The God of the day, is still God in the night

Written By: Tracy Dartt

There are many people going through difficult circumstances right now. It is our prayer that this song will remind them (you) that the God on the Mountain is still God in the valley. Happy Monday! Have a great week…..

