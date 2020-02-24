Happy Monday! Good News From The Detty Sisters – God’s Not Through With You Yet

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 12:45 pm -

Happy Monday!

Good News From The Detty Sisters

If you ever felt like giving up

Ever felt like you had enough

Ever felt like that you’re going through

That you don’t know what to do .

Felt like your friends are gone

Felt like you are all alone

Felt like giving up the fight

That you can’t walk through the night

Let me encourage you .

Trust in God He will see you through

Don’t give up don’t give in, until the end .

God is not done with you yet

Just look up and don’t forget

He’s always by your side

There’s no need for you to hide

God wanna see you through

Trust Him He is always true

Proved Himself over and over again

God is not through with you yet .

If you’ve ever felt can’t pray

You couldn’t through his amazing grace

Someone ever said just give up

Someone ever said you are not good enough .

You need to wake up and realize

That God is your father you are His child

Just hold on, just pres on,

Just keep the faith .

God is not done with you yet

Just look up and don’t forget

He’s always by your side

There’s no need for you to hide

God wanna see you through

Trust Him He is always true

Proved Himself over and over again

God is not through with you yet .

God is not done with you yet

Just look up and don’t forget

He’s always by your side

There’s no need for you to hide

God wanna see you through

Trust Him He is always true

Proved Himself over and over again

God is not through with you yet .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related