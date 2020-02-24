Happy Monday! Good News From The Detty Sisters – God’s Not Through With You Yet

Happy Monday! Good News From The Detty Sisters – God’s Not Through With You YetWritten by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 12:45 pm -
Happy Monday!
Good News From The Detty Sisters
If you ever felt like giving up
Ever felt like you had enough
Ever felt like that you’re going through
That you don’t know what to do .
Felt like your friends are gone
Felt like you are all alone
Felt like giving up the fight
That you can’t walk through the night
Let me encourage you .
Trust in God He will see you through
Don’t give up don’t give in, until the end .
God is not done with you yet
Just look up and don’t forget
He’s always by your side
There’s no need for you to hide
God wanna see you through
Trust Him He is always true
Proved Himself over and over again
God is not through with you yet .
If you’ve ever felt can’t pray
You couldn’t through his amazing grace
Someone ever said just give up
Someone ever said you are not good enough .
You need to wake up and realize
That God is your father you are His child
Just hold on, just pres on,
Just keep the faith .
God is not done with you yet
Just look up and don’t forget
He’s always by your side
There’s no need for you to hide
God wanna see you through
Trust Him He is always true
Proved Himself over and over again
God is not through with you yet .
God is not done with you yet
Just look up and don’t forget
He’s always by your side
There’s no need for you to hide
God wanna see you through
Trust Him He is always true
Proved Himself over and over again
God is not through with you yet .
