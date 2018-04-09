Happy Monday! Love this song❤️

C.T. Townsend To Speak At Creekside 2018

Psalms 34:4 says
I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.

Happy Monday. Love this song by CT and Becky Townsend , “My God Delivered Me”

Come to Creekside 2018 and hear CT and Becky. We are so excited that they will be with us!


