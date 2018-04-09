Happy Monday! Love this song❤️Written by scoopsnews on April 9, 2018 – 7:39 am -
Psalms 34:4 says
I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.
Happy Monday. Love this song by CT and Becky Townsend , “My God Delivered Me”
Come to Creekside 2018 and hear CT and Becky. We are so excited that they will be with us!
Tags: 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, ct townsend
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Happy Monday! Love this song❤️
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.