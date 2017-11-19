Happy Sunday . Encouraging Word From David Ring

Written by scoopsnews on November 19, 2017 – 5:32 am -

If you were at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 in Pigeon Forge,TN, this man blessed your heart.

David Ring is a Christian evangelist and motivational speaker who has cerebral palsy. Since 1973, Ring has challenged thousands of people with his signature message – “I have cerebral palsy… What’s your problem?”

Watch this you tube clip of David sharing testimony at a Gaither Event:

