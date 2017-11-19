Happy Sunday . Encouraging Word From David Ring

David Ring To Speak At Creekside Gospel Music Convention

David Ring

If you were at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 in Pigeon Forge,TN, this man blessed your heart.

David Ring is a Christian evangelist and motivational speaker who has cerebral palsy. Since 1973, Ring has challenged thousands of people with his signature message – “I have cerebral palsy… What’s your problem?”

Watch this you tube clip of David sharing testimony at a Gaither Event:

 

 


