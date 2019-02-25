Happy Sunday….. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You (Kingdom Heirs)

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2019 – 4:08 pm -

What do I have to do to go to heaven?

God isn’t waiting to judge you. God isn’t waiting to condemn you. He’s waiting to receive you with mercy, with love, with open arms, and forgive all your sins. Will you come to Him? Will you turn from your sin and promise to live for Him? He can transform your life—and you can look forward to eternity with Him in heaven.

“If you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” — Romans 10:9

There is nothing you can do to earn God’s forgiveness; it is possible only by His grace when you have faith in Him. God is a loving God and wants to forgive you. He wants to welcome you into His family.

“To all who received Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.” — John 1:12

You can be a child of God today.

“He asked, ‘What must I do to be saved?’ They replied, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved.’” — Acts 16:30, 31



Do you know HIM?

What a great song written by Diane Wilkinson. “Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You”- Kingdom Heirs

Happy Sunday!

