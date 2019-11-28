Happy Thanksgiving from classic artists music group

Written by Staff on November 28, 2019 – 7:19 am -

2019 Thanksgiving Thoughts from the Classic Artists Music Group family.

THE PINE RIDGE BOYS:

The Pine Ridge Boys are thankful for the many blessings that God has given us. We saw tragedy turn into a newer bus. We have seen lives changed through a song. We are blessed over and over again, too much to mention.

Notice that in Psalms 118 it starts with this verse and ends with the same thing:

Psalms 118: 1 O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: because his mercy endures forever.

Psalms 118: 24 This is the day which the Lord hath made; we rejoice and be glad in it.

Psalms 118: 28 Thou art my God, and I will praise thee: thou art my God, I will exalt thee.

Psalms 118: 29 O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endures forever.

We don’t say this lightly, but we are grateful for what God has done in our own lives.

THE SHELTONS:

This year has been a joyous and blessed year for the Sheltons. We are blessed with family and friends that have been with us every step of the way. We have met so many wonderful people in our travels and concerts. This year we count every mile a blessing as we have seen God touch people through our songs. Since 1959 that has been our mission; to be a blessing with our songs. But today through our songs you bless us with your prayers, support, encouragement and friendship. Thank you!

CHARLIE GRIFFIN:

This year I am more aware of how fluid life can be. Our family and traditions are different with the passing of Mom and others in our family. Today, I hold family and friends a bit closer and relish the moments we share. We laugh and play harder; we truly make memories to cherish. In my music and shared word events, I appreciate those who take time to come visit with me. I appreciate their love, friendship, support and encouragement. In my daily journey, I find more blessings than I deserve from God’s saving grace, forgiveness and mercies to having my needs and even desires met in real time. Jeremiah 29:11 holds true on this journey. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

THE CHORDSMEN QUARTET:

We are so thankful for the grace, love and mercy that God has bestowed upon The Chordsmen Quartet in 2019. We have seen folks saved and blessed through our ministry. He has touched us all in our families, our health and given us the opportunity each day to proclaim the good news of Jesus in song. Our prayer is: “God, hide us behind the cross, so that you can be seen in everything we do.”

