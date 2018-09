Written by scoopsnews on September 5, 2018 – 7:48 am -

It’s WayBack Wednesday at SGNSCOOPS at we are going WayBack

to to 1987. From the “Can He, Could He, Would He” Video… Here are The Cathedrals.

Can you name these guys?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Happy WayBack Wednesday!

Tags: The Cathedrals Posted in announcements