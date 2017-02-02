Harmony Road TV 2017 Season Premieres this Weekend

Written by Staff on February 2, 2017 – 11:19 am -

Featuring Music from Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, The Erwins, Southern Raised and Episode Host, Jody McBrayer

Signal Mountain, TN (February 1, 2017) Harmony Road TV, the long running Gospel music video program, is set to begin its new season beginning this weekend. The revamped program features new hosts, new music, and a new look. The first of the program’s revolving hosts is Stowtown Records artist, Jody McBrayer.

Music and video on the program include Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (featuring Devin McGlamery) with “From My Rags to His Riches,” and “Good News from the Graveyard,” from Southern Raised. The program also includes “I choose to be a Christian,” from The Erwins and Jody McBrayer’s powerful video, “This is a Son.” All the music this week is from Stowtown Records artists.

Now in it’s fifth season of broadcasting on The Heartland Network, NRBTV, The WALKTV, WATC57 in Atlanta and many more outlets, Harmony Road TV is available to over 90 million homes weekly, across the nation and internationally. Information on networks and times can be found online at their website here.

“All of us at Harmony Road TV are thrilled to begin this new era for the program. We’re excited to present great new hosts, new music and a fresh look.” said Roger Spears, Executive Producer.” “Our goal through the years has been to present the Gospel through music and video, to a large, varied audience. We do this in hopes of reaching the lost, and encouraging the church. Our format, stations, and networks allow us to share this great gospel music, not only with loyal fans, but to those who are new to the genre. We feel these new episodes will help us reach that goal,” he concluded.

Viewers will recognize Jody McBrayer, from one of gospel’s top new trios, Stowtown Records artist, Cana’s Voice, from his time as a soloist, and a member of one of Christian Music’s top groups, Avalon. His video “This is a Son,” is a challenging message to all of us, and is based on his experiences working with homeless through the Bridge Ministry in Nashville.

Beginning with this episode, Harmony Road TV has teamed with Choices of Chattanooga to present a series of messages aimed supporting their ministry, while promoting a “culture of life,” throughout the country. More information on Choices can be found at www.choiceschattanooga.org.

Hosts for future episodes include Kenna West, T. Graham Brown, Darrell Freeman, Rick Francis, Crosby Lane, Mark Bishop, Jospeh Habedank, Sue Duffield and more.

The episode was taped at the Mansion Music studio in Franklin, Tennessee, and was directed and edited by Rob Walls of Varnish Films. Rob Patz of Coastal Media is also a producer at Harmony Road TV. The programs were taped at Mansion Music, Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle, TN, and at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge (aboard the Harmony Road TV, I-Tour mobile studio).

For more information on Harmony Road TV, visit their Facebook page and website.

