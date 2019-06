Written by scoopsnews on May 31, 2019 – 8:06 am -

From Tim:

We are thankful to celebrate and announce the relesse of our new album, “His Name Is Jesus” TODAY!!! Here is a song from the new album. Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow!!!

