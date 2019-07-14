Have You Voted? Living Legend

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 14, 2019 – 1:28 pm -

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music

over a career spanning 25 years or more.

And the nominees are:

Peg McKamey

Les Butler

Eddie Crook

Gary Epperson

Jimmy Blackwood

