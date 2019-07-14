Have You Voted? Living LegendWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on July 14, 2019 – 1:28 pm -
J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music
over a career spanning 25 years or more.
And the nominees are:
Peg McKamey
Les Butler
Eddie Crook
Gary Epperson
Jimmy Blackwood
Have you made your choice?
Vote HERE today!
The Diamond Awards take place at Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Tuesday evening. Get VIP Tickets HERE
Click HERE for more information on Creekside 2019.
Tags: 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, 2019 Diamond Awards, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Have You Voted? Living Legend
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.